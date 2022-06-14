Twix Is Adding Cookie Dough to its Candy Bars

Cookie dough ice cream is unquestionably a top-three ice cream flavor. Yet, somehow, it’s the only reasonable use for cookie dough besides eating it raw or making cookies. Many companies and types of treats have dabbled in making cookie dough treats, but it usually doesn’t work. The treats tend not to last too long on shelves.

Well, Twix is going to take a crack at pulling Excalibur from the stone. It has just announced the release of Twix Cookie Dough, a new candy bar with a layer of cookie dough over Twix's usual crunchy innards.

If you’re excited to give it a go, you’re going to be waiting for quite a while. It won’t be released until December 2022. Yet, Twix will give 1,000 chocolate lovers a chance to take one of the first tastes on June 21 for National Cookie Dough Day. A thousand boxes will be available at twix.com/cookiedough on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 9 am, according to the Twix announcement.

It’s a long wait, but if you live in that center slice of the Venn diagram between cookie dough lovers and Twix lovers, it’ll be here before you know it.