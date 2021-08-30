Twix Seasoning Is Here to Make Everything Taste Like a Candy Bar

Have you ever loved a flavor so much that you wished you could sprinkle it on everything? If that flavor is the trifecta of a shortbread cookie covered in caramel and wrapped in milk chocolate, Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend has got you covered. The new product offers the same taste as the candy bar's signature ingredients, allowing you to channel the essence of a Twix on any treat you’d like.

B&G Foods unveiled the candy bar dust on Monday, promising a variety of potential applications.

“Consumers can expect everything they love about the flavors of Twix in this delicious seasoning," Brand Director Steve Finnie said in a press release. "Sweets and seasonings can combine to create a fun new category—and consumers are going to enjoy eating it on their favorite treats!"

The seasoning blend can be used with ice cream, cream cheese, popcorn, cocktails, and more, according to the company.

Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend will be available via Sam’s Club in stores and online on September 1. For anyone who doesn't have a Sam’s Club card, distribution of the blend will expand to include additional grocery stores and online retailers in the coming months.