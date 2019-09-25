Video Shows Bears Brawling While a Wolf Watches, Thinking 'You Fools'

Imagine a wolf's diary:
Dear Diary,
Was picking scraps from a carcass with The Pack when Craig said, "You hear that?" He's Omega so I usually ignore him but this time I decided to head where he pointed his nose and found a couple of bears having a tussle. I thought, one day these morons will learn to turn the other cheek. I also thought howl howl I'm hungry I'm scared where's prey need to mate right fucking now.
xo Big Bad Wolf
When viewing this video of two bears fighting while a wolf looks on, you can't help but see the wolf as a higher psychological being, looking on with the wisdom of someone who has been through the hellscape of weekly weekend altercations and come out on the other side (maybe in the wolf equivalent of his 30s), a bigger, badder, more balanced wolf.
The video went viral after the bears captured on a Canadian highway, mid-roar match.
"You're all talk, cubby," one might have said.
The video, shared on Friday, was posted to Facebook by user Cari McGillivray.
“Don’t normally post on here," McGillivray said. "But thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting!”
The footage leaves us with little context. All we know is that the video starts with one bear already on its hind legs, talking some smack to the other. Then they're both quickly up in arms. To be honest, they seem to be all talk for a while, until enough small swipes 'n bites leads to a full-on brawl. Around this time, it's easier to see a distant onlooker popping out from the side of the road.
As McGillivray said in her post, “Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!”
Out comes Big Bad Wolf. It's hard to read his facial expression, but his moral high ground is clear.
Soon the bears chase each other off-camera, and the wolf is filmed booking it as well, perhaps to set some weekly goals, call his grandmother, and buy some grass-fed beef from the local farmers market.
