Krispy Kreme's New Year's Deal Will Give You 24 Donuts for $12

A new year is upon us, and to celebrate Krispy Kreme has put together a new donut deal.

As a part of their "Raise a Glaze" promotion, the brand is offering two-dozen glazed donuts for only $12. The deal pans out to 50 cents per donut, which is a sweet way to ring in 2022.

To redeem the deal in-store, request your second free dozen after ordering your first. To redeem online, simply see bundled products on the menu and add them to your cart.

The "Raise a Glaze" promotion will be available from December 30 through January 2, 2022. The offer is available in-store, online, and via drive-thru at participating locations nationwide. As part of the promotion, fans can purchase up to two-dozen donuts per day.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.