A Rare Two-Headed Snake Was Found in Virginia & It's Creepy as Hell

We're still a month out from Halloween, but this snake is 100% ready for a picnic with Freddy Krueger in your nightmares.
Looking a bit like something Harry Potter had to defeat before he got to fight the big baddie, this two-headed snake was discovered by an unnamed woman in northern Virginia. The rare snake is a baby copperhead (copperheads?) because you might as well make it venomous if you're going to have a two-headed snake haunting your sleep.
The woman contacted the Virginia Herpetological Society, reports CNN. It was later pick up and is currently being cared for by "the state herpetologist," per the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Details about the snake -- as well as images -- have come from J.D. Kleopfer, a specialist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, who shared details on Facebook.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
In an update, Kleopfer said both heads appear to be capable of biting. Though, the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro said in a statement, "It appears as though the left head is more dominant.
"Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas [the left one is more developed], two esophaguses [the right one is more developed], and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs. Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant."
Kleopfer added in his Facebook post, "Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare, because they just don't live that long. Too many challenges living day to day with two heads." Kleopfer also noted that if the snake thrives in captivity it will be donated to a "zoological society."
h/t Twitter Moments
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.