These Lynx Screaming at Each Other Is the Weirdest Thing You’ll Hear All Day

There are few earthly sounds that make sawing off your ears seem reasonable. Lynx screaming at each other definitely fits into that category. Though you've probably never had the misfortune of happening upon two lynx in the throes of a shrieking competition, Edward Trist and Nicole Lewis of Ontario, Canada certainly have.
Trist explained to Global News that he encountered the creatures while on a fishing trip.
“We started off down this road and there were two lynx on the road and as we approached, they didn’t move which was really odd,” he said. “We got out and started filming it … what we caught on camera is very, very rare to catch.”
Very rare indeed. What follows is an exchange of blood-curdling cries that can only be described as the sirens of hell. That might sound a little dramatic or whatever, but then again, Trist's video speaks for itself.
“I think the most bizarre thing of it is the audio, the sounds they made,” Trist told reporters. “I’ve heard similar sounds, but just the action of the headbutting … it just really caught me off guard.
According to Live Science, these two lynx were probably arguing about sex. It's currently the time when most female lynx are getting ready to give birth, and though it's impossible to decipher the sex of both lynx, it's likely they're both males vying for the attention of a female.
Nature is scary, man.
