Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Now, Subway fans will be able to try out Stephen Curry's Meatball Marksmen and Simone Biles' Vaultwich. The Meatball Marksman is served on Hearty Multigrain Bread and has meatballs covered in marinara sauce, provolone cheese, black olives, and banana peppers piled high.

The Vaultwich comes with pepperoni, Genoa salami, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, green peppers, banana peppers, covered in Baja Chipotle sauce, all packed into Italian Herbs & Cheese bread.

You can order The Vaultwich and Meatball Marksman along with Jimmy Garappolo's Benissimo, Russel Wilson's Dangerwich, Tony Hawk's Turkey Vert, and Marshawn Lynch's Beef Mode. To access The Vault menu, download the Subway app or head to Subway's website.