These Rapid COVID Tests Might Give You False Results, the FDA Warns in a Recall

While at-home rapid tests are generally believed to be less reliable in detecting the Omicron variant, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning against two tests in particular. According to the agency, the Empowered Diagnostics CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests and Empowered Diagnostics ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Tests have not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA—despite the fact that their labels say otherwise.

According to the FDA, these test kits are not only falsely claiming to be authorized, they may also give false results. Empowered Diagnostics, the brand behind both tests, is pulling its CovClear rapid tests and ImmunoPass antibody rapid tests as a result, with the FDA labeling it a Class I recall—its most serious classification.

"These tests were distributed with labeling indicating they are authorized by the FDA, but neither test has been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States," the agency said in an official statement. "The FDA is concerned about the potentially higher risk of false results when using unauthorized tests."

According to the statement, consumers are at risk for false-negative results. Ultimately, the FDA warns that this can lead to delayed diagnosis, incorrect treatment, and even serious illness or death if proper precautions aren't taken.

"False-negative results can also lead to further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including when people are housed together in health care, long-term care, and other facilities based on these false test results," the FDA said. "When false-negative test results are received, actions to limit exposure to an infected person might not be taken, such as isolating people, limiting contact with family and friends, or limiting access to places of employment."