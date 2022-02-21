Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Twosday on 2/22/22

Photo courtesy of Wayback Burgers

Tuesday is a rare date that some are referring to as Twosday. That's because it's February 22, 2022. That makes it 2/22/22. A day of twos that lands on a day that sounds like a two. To celebrate the palindrome, many restaurants are rolling out two-heavy deals that land you two of something or come priced at $2.22. They're all trying something like that. (Also, it's National Margarita Day, but we've got margarita deals rounded up elsewhere.) You'll find offers from places like Wayback Burgers, Burger King, and Tim Hortons. To make the most of this unexpected holiday, here are all the best deals you're going to find on February 22 or Twos-day.

Food Deals on Twosday Wayback Burgers

The deal: Grab a classic burger for $2.22 in the Wayback app as long as you order between 2:22 pm and 3:22 pm local time.

When: February 22 Burger King

The deal: Royal Perks members get 22% off any purchase of at least $2.

When: February 22-25 Tim Hortons

The deal: Get a 10-pack of Timbits for $1, as long as you're a Tim Rewards member.

When: February 22 Cinnaholic

The deal: Get $2 Old Skool Rolls.

When: Every Tuesday through May 10 Red Lobster

The deal: The chain's new Two for Tuesday deal lets you get two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each meal comes with your choice of two sides. This deal is available for pickup and delivery.

When: Every Tuesday Bertucci's

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one.

When: Every Tuesday Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.

When: Every Tuesday Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.

When: Every Tuesday Papa Murphy's

The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10.

When: Every Tuesday

Margarita Deals on Twosday On the Border

The deal: Grab a $5 House Margarita for National Margarita Day. Plus, as always, you get chips and salsa on the house.

When: February 22 El Torito

The deal: The California-based chain is offering $2.22 build-your-own-tacos and $6 House Margaritas starting at 3 pm.

When: February 22, after 3 pm Chevys Fresh Mex

The deal: Get two House Margaritas and two Taco Tuesday Baskets (with three tacos each) for $22.

When: February 22, after 3 pm Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The deal: Get an 18-ounce House Margarita for just $5.

When: February 22 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Get $2 off the El Jefe Margarita. Plus, for each one it sells, Abuelo's is donating $2 to No Kid Hungry. And, if you're a Mi Abuelo's rewards member, you'll get 25 bonus points dropped into your account.

When: February 22 American Social

The deal: Get $10 specialty margaritas like the Tiki Rita or Spicy Guava Rita for National Margarita Day. Alternatively, you can pick up a $5 house margarita all day.

When: February 22 Find even more margarita deals in the Thrillist roundup of the best margarita deals on National Margarita Day.

Other Food Deals on Twosday Wendy's

The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.

When: Through February 28 Popeyes

The deal:The Big Box deal has returned. For $6, you get to choose two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.

When: For a limited time Papa John's

The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Through March 13 Wendy's

The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.

When: Through February 27 Boston Market

The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.

When: For just a little while Casey's

The deal: Buy-one-get-one-half-price large pizzas with the code "BOGO" throughout January and February.

When: Through February 28 Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.

When: Through March 8 North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: Through February 19 Wendy's

The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.

When: Through February 27