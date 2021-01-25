Tyson Is Giving Away Special, Heart-Shaped Nuggets for Valentine's Day
When the way to their heart is through their stomach.
Bite-sized, fried, fun to dip, and reminiscent of childhood, people love chicken nuggets. And, although philosophers have yet to parse the love a human has for a nugget from the love a human has for another human, Tyson will venture to link the two this Valentine’s season.
The company, known largely for its chicken products, is hosting a “chicken nugget bouquet contest” next month. To enter for your chance to win a $5,000 grand prize and year’s supply of nuggets, create your own chicken nugget bouquet, post a photo to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #NuggetBouquetContest and #TysonNuggetsofLove, and tag @TysonBrand from February 1 through February 17. An additional 150 less-grand winners will nab a bag of limited edition heart-shaped chicken nuggets.
A panel of judges “[W]ill evaluate the bouquet arrangements based on creativity, presentation, expression of chicken nugget love, originality and overall tie to a Valentine's Day theme,” according to a press release.
The categories are evenly weighted: “creativity- 25%; presentation- 25%; originality- 25%; and adherence to the contest’s theme- 25%,” according to Tyson’s official contest rules. “In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged by the judges based solely (100%) on originality.”
Unfortunately, the heart-shaped nuggets don't appear to be rolling out to grocery stores, so your best shot at getting your hands on them is via the contest.
