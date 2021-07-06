Tyson Is Recalling More Than 8 Million Pounds of Chicken Over Listeria

Tyson, one of the most recognizable names in chicken, is recalling more than eight million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that may be contaminated with listeria, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced.

The recall is on the company's frozen, fully cooked products that were produced from December 26 of last year to April 13, 2021. You can see a complete list of the recalled products here. It includes 30 items, all of which have the establishment number "EST P-7089" on the packaging or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products have been distributed nationally to stores and institutions like hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations, according to the recall notice at the USDA website.

The FSIS was notified of two people who got sick with listeriosis on June 9, which it determined to be connected to these Tyson products. Its investigation, done with the CDC, found three illnesses and one death connected with these potentially contaminated products. Eating food with listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that, the recall notes, "primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns." Though, anyone can get sick from listeria.

For the reasons above, the USDA says you shouldn't eat or open these products if you have them in the freezer. Dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you'd like more information, contact information for Tyson and the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available in the recall notice.