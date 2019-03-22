69,000 Pounds of Chicken Strips Recalled for Potentially Containing Metal

Frozen chicken nuggets and strips are supposed to be super simple. All you have to do is pop them in the oven, bust out your favorite sauce, and you’re set. Unfortunately, a series of major recalls have complicated these go-to easy dinners, and the latest is pretty alarming. On Thursday, Tyson announced its recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
In a warning to consumers, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said crispy and buffalo varieties of Tyson frozen chicken strips produced on November 20, 2018 could be contaminated with the unwanted ingredients. The agency said it was “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” and urged the public to double check and immediately toss any potentially metal-laden chicken strips. The recalled products have a best-by date of November 30, 2019, and an establishment number of P-7221 (you can check out the labels here).
The issue came to light when the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received two consumer complaints about metal in the chicken strips, according to a press release. Although this certainly could prove dangerous to consumers, FSIS said no one has been injured or sickened by the contamination.
The warning is the latest in a string of recalls involving popular chicken products in recent months. In January, Tyson issued a recall on 36,420 pounds of White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets over fears they contained an “extraneous material, specifically rubber. Federal officials once again urged consumers to dig into their freezers and throw away or return potentially contaminated products. The nuggets were produced on November 26, 2018 -- just days after the newly recalled chicken strips.
Tyson is hardly the only chicken purveyor that’s been forced to recall products after something that shouldn’t have made its way into its products. Purdue pulled nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, gluten-free nuggets in January amid concerns that pieces of wood ended up in the food product during production. FSIS recalled the product after receiving a single complaint, and said in a statement that no one was injured by consuming the wood-tainted nuggets.
While nothing disastrous has come from any of these incidents except a little poultry-induced panic, maybe be a little cautious the next time you pop some chicken nuggets or strips in the oven for an easy meal. You never know what may have mistakenly made its way into the mix.
