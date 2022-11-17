Tyson Fresh Meats Is Recalling Over 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

Just last week, hundreds of cases containing smoked salmon were recalled across four states over a listeria outbreak, and now, there's even more drama in the world of food safety. The US Department of Agriculture just announced yet another recall, this time, impacting over 93,000 pounds of ground beef.

Texas-based manufacturer Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. is pulling raw ground beef products from shelves after extraneous materials—specifically, "mirror-like material"—were found by consumers, the USDA's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday.

The following products are included in the recall:

10-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.”



The ground beef was distributed to grocery stores across the state of Texas, and while consumers first raised the complaint, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption. The USDA is urging the public to check their freezers and dispose or return any impacted products.