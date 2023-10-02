The First Show at the Sphere Is Making Us Forgive U2 for the iTunes Incident

Back in 2014, U2 gave away music in what had to be one of the most controversial gift giving affairs in modern history. But over the weekend, the Irish band made up for any unwanted mp3s with their performance at the newest Las Vegas venue, the Sphere. The giant space, which is genuinely a sphere, is a technological marvel. In viral TikToks from the show, it looks like the crowd is seated before a beautiful sky overlooking the water at sunset. If it were real, it would be phenomenal—the fact that it's not? Well, you can decide how you feel about that.

In another video, you can see that the inside of the Sphere changes from a brilliant evening sky to a colorful animated matrix of letters and numbers.

The videos shared from the concert show a nonstop slide of colorful prisms and light shows—making everyone in the audience, no matter their seat, feel like they are in an alternate dimension.

While U2's next scheduled shows in the space are sold out (with the exception of their October 11 show, which currently has tickets starting at $500), tickets to see inside the technological marvel can be purchased to take part in the new Sphere Experience, which comes from visions of Darren Aronofsky. The tickets for that event start at $49 and can be purchased on TheSphereVegas.com. Still, even with these out of this world ultra high-tech concerts, there are still some people not quite over that 2014 free album incident. "I'll never forgive U2 for what they did to my iPod," one top-liked TikTok comment read.

