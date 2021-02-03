Uber Is Buying Booze Delivery Service Drizly

Although drinking and driving remain the least iconic duo imaginable (I’ll wait), rideshare behemoth Uber plans to buy booze delivery platform Drizly for a price equivalent to about one night of cocktails in NYC, or, $1.1B in cash and stock.

Once the deal’s done, “Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Drizly’s marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app,” according to a press release.

One possible reward on the consumer side will be the future freebies company reps seem to intimate* in the release. “Uber’s rewards and subscription programs will be able to deliver even greater value to consumers with new benefits and perks on Drizly,” the release reads. It is unclear whether these will replace or complement the $5 credits Drizly sends every time we so much as think of a martini.

Drizly now has a presence in 1,400 US cities and Uber is so ubiquitous it has become the generic term, the “Xerox,” if you will, of its industry.

