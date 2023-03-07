These New Uber Features Will Make Airport Pickups Much Easier

If you've ever tried to get an Uber out of New York City airports, you know that it'd be easier to wrangle your own bull. Fortunately, Uber is rolling out three new features that will make the airport experience a little less painful, in New York City and other major airports around the world.

Now you'll be able to use Uber Reserve for UberX, XL, and Comfort rides, not just Black and Black SUV options. That way, you can schedule the pickup for what you actually need, instead of rolling up to JFK in a blacked-out Suburban as a party of one. The reservations can now be made 90 days in advance of your trip, giving you the option to book your hotel, flight, and ride in one go.

If you've ever tried to follow the directions on where to go at an airport, you may have noticed that the person in charge of making the directional signs doesn't seem to like people very much. The number of times I've bounced around the arrivals section like a hyped up ping pong ball looking for my ride share is actually humiliating. Now, you'll get step-by-step directions (including photos!) from Uber on where to go through the airport to get to your ride with as little ping-ponging as possible. This feature will be available at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark International, and also 30 other airports including Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta.