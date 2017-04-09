Uber Has Now Been Banned From an Entire Country

Uber's 2017 has been rough. Bad press, allegations of sexism, drivers failing background checks, a program to trick cops, and resignations are just a piece of how the start of the new year has gone for the ubiquitous ride-sharing company.
There was more bad news Friday. An Italian court ruled in favor of the nation's taxi associations, saying Uber's practices constituted "unfair competition," reports Reuters. The judge ruled Uber is no longer allowed to run the app or advertise services anywhere in the country. Uber has been given 10 days to comply with the ruling or face fines up to €10,000 per day.
Uber didn't immediately reply to a request for comment, but its lawyers told the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera the company is "shocked" by the result. "We will appeal this ruling that is based on a 25-year-old law. Now the government can’t waste more time and needs to decide whether it wants to remain anchored to the past, protecting privileged profits, or whether it wants to allow [Italy] to benefit from new technologies." (Translation via The Verge.)
It was about a year ago both Uber and Lyft were kicked out of Austin, Texas, but neither company has yet faced a ban this sweeping. Maybe the company would have had better luck if its vehicles included gondolas.
