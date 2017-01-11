Uber's New Car Lights Will Help You Find Which Ride Is Yours

When summoning an Uber, it’s easy to assume that any car wielding the company’s logo is there to pick you up. Except a lot of the time, the car was ordered by someone else, and getting into the wrong Uber can end in no shortage of weird, embarrassing and even hostile situations.

To streamline the process of identifying the right Uber on a darkened street, the company on Thursday announced that it’s starting to equip cars with “Beacons,” or bluetooth-enabled devices meant to display which cars belongs to whom. As part of Uber’s new app, riders can select a color to display on their driver’s Beacon device, which they can use to pinpoint their ride. Conveniently, all Beacons are fashioned after the Uber logo and affixed to a car's windshield. It’s a way of saving you the shame of barging into an Uber that has nothing to do with your 3 AM ride home from the bar.