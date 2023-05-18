Soon You'll Be Able to Use Uber to Book Private Chartered Boats in Mykonos

Opa! Get ready to set sail in Greece by using your Uber app!

No, we are not kidding. This summer, Uber is taking it to Mykonos, Greece, and it will allow users to grab themselves a boat in the same way they order themselves a car—by firing up the Uber app and requesting a ride.

The news was announced during Uber's third annual Go-GET product event on Wednesday, and while this isn't the first time the company has offered boat service, it is unique in its own way. As a spokesperson told Thrillist in an email, Uber has offered boat products before, including Uber Boat in London, but this time the difference is that the service is a private charter for you and all your guests.

Each boat fits up to eight people, and you can have it all for you and your friends to hop around popular destinations around Mykonos. As TechCrunch reports, the boats will be able to transport passengers to select spots around the island, and the price will be based on the number of stops on a specific trip, among other factors.