Uber Can Now Track Your Location Even When You're Not Using Uber

At the moment, the issue primarily affects Apple users: As The Verge notes, iOS customers are typically queried whether they’d like an app to track their location, and are given the options of “Always,” “Never,” or “While Using the App,” based on their personal preference. With the aid of Apple, Uber simply eliminated the “While Using the App” option, effectively giving the app stronger ability to monitor one’s location, or rendering its geo-location capabilities basically useless.

"We’re always thinking about ways we can improve the rider experience from sharpening our ETA estimates to identifying the best pick up location on any given street," an Uber spokesperson told Thrillist in an email. "Location is at the heart of the Uber experience, and we’re asking riders to provide us with more information to achieve these goals."