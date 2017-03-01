More Drama For Uber As CEO Apologizes For Yelling At His Driver

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has issued an apology to his employees, one day after a video of him arguing with a driver over fare prices surfaced on the web. The note strikes a remorseful tone, as the 40-year-old Kalanick claims he needs to “grow up.”

In the video, Kalanick’s temper flares as driver Fawzi Kamel brings up the topic of declining ride fares. After a brief back-and-forth, in which Kamel discusses the lower average price of a ride and his personal struggles as a driver for the company’s black car service, Uber Black, Kalanick abruptly exits the vehicle.

Upon exiting, Kalanick, the leader of a $69 billion dollar company with a total employ of 11,000 full-time workers and millions of drivers, retorts: “Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”