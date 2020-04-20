Uber’s New Delivery Services Let You Order From Retailers & Send Personal Packages

You're likely relying on Uber far less for actual rides while stay-at-home orders remain in place, but now, the company is introducing two new features that will make life in self-isolation a whole lot easier. The platform is introducing Uber Direct, which provides grocery and convenience store delivery, as well as Uber Connect, for same-day, no contact package drop-offs.

Both concepts, which are launching in select cities today, were dreamt up in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

"We’ve heard from people around the world who are looking for new ways to get necessities delivered to their door quickly, and businesses that are exploring how to better serve their customers from afar," the company said in a statement on its official blog.