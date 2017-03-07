Here's All the Shady Stuff Uber's Been Accused of So Far

Drivers call foul

Uber has a long and complicated history with its drivers. At the core of the controversy is Uber's insistence on classifying its drivers -- in the US and elsewhere -- as independent contractors rather than employees. This distinction means that since drivers are not legally employees, they are not protected by the same employment rights and benefits typically afforded to a full-time employee (e.g., healthcare, sick leave, unemployment insurance, etc.). However, this has been challenged in the UK, where Uber drivers are now legally recognized as full-time employees.

And while the argument concerning how a part- or full-time Uber driver should be recognized is admittedly very complex, the fact remains that many drivers -- and tech titans alike -- simply feel the company continues to mistreat and exploit them. There's also the rumor that the company simply doesn't care to bend over backwards for drivers, since its endgame may be to rid the service of human drivers altogether and instead operate fleets of autonomous vehicles.