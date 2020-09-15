Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day
If you must vote in person on Election Day, Uber wants to make it a little easier for ya.
If there's ever been a more necessary time to get out and cast your ballot, it's now. And while you may have to think through some logistics if you plan to vote in person on Election Day, Uber is making the whole process a little easier; namely, the getting to your polling place part.
As part of its "Get Out the Vote" initiative, the ride service platform will help you register to vote (you can do so via both the Uber and UberEats apps), find your polling place, and even discount your trip to the polls on November 3.
"As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement on Tuesday. "We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers -- and everyone who uses our platform -- will have a stronger voice in our democracy."
With 38 million to 50 million people eligible but not registered to vote in the United States, as well as two-thirds of the country reportedly uncomfortable going to the polls IRL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber and TurboVote are allowing riders, eaters, and employees to all register as a regular voter or request a vote-by-mail ballot (where available) directly through the apps.
As for Election Day, Uber will not only help riders locate their polling place but get them there too -- with discounted fares. The company didn't specify what the discounts will be or who is eligible for them.
"At TurboVote, we provide Americans with the information they need to vote with confidence -- no matter what. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Uber," VP of voter engagement for Democracy Works, the team behind TurboVote, said in the press release. "With our in-app integration in both the Uber and Uber Eats apps, we’re making it easier than ever for millions of riders, drivers, eaters and delivery people register to vote or request an absentee ballot."
As if all that weren't enough, Uber and Pizza to the Polls are partnering up to feed voters, as well. "We know waiting in line is difficult," organization co-founder Scott Duncombe said. "We’ll deliver snacks to make it better."
