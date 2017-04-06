Travel

This Gun-Toting Uber Driver Got Arrested for Impersonating a Cop

Published On 04/05/2017
Shutterstock

There’s always some uncertainty when you get into an Uber. After all, there’s surprisingly little vetting to ensure your driver won’t catapult into a gas station, or fall asleep at the wheel, before dropping you off. But this puts the ride-hailing service into Taxi Driver territory, and it won’t be an episode the passengers forget.

Stanley David Hubbard of Charleston, South Carolina was arrested for impersonating a police officer on Saturday -- he was sporting a fake U.S. Marshals badge -- while working a shift for Uber in his 2007 Honda Pilot. But it wasn’t just the disguise that posited alarm: Hubbard was packing a semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines, handcuffs, plug-in police lights (with sirens), and a stolen license plate. He reportedly discussed “killing people and chasing murderers,” according to the two passengers who eventually fled the vehicle at a red light and flagged down police. It's got Travis Bickle written all over it. 

The 57-year-old was arrested for impersonating a police officer and on concealed weapons charges. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

The concept of an Uber ride from hell is fast earning new meaning on a consistent basis. Last week, a female driver unknowingly picked up her boyfriend’s lover, in a saga that captured attention on Twitter and quickly became known as the #Uberbae fiasco. Still, that was much more funny, even with all the drama and broken hearts.  

This, however, seems culled from the script of a horror flick, and creates yet another in a long string of problems the ride-hailing giant has to contend with.

[CNBC]

