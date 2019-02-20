Restaurants Are Offering Free Food Through Uber Eats All Week

Uber Eats is dropping an alluring deal in honor of the Academy Awards on February 24. You can get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal through Uber Eats from February 20-25, which will ensure cheap grub at your Oscars party.
The deal is available from a load of restaurants across 21 US markets. Even though the company is calling it a promo for the Academy Awards, it runs all week. So, you don't have to watch all 70 hours of the Oscars broadcast wondering why Sorry to Bother You got robbed to get in on a freebie.
Getting in on the deal is simple. Open the app, a representative tells Thrillist, and you should see a banner across the top of your screen showing all of the restaurants in your area participating in the offer. Each restaurant that is partaking in the promotion will have a special BOGO deal displayed first, highlighting the items you can order. You won't need a promo code. It will automatically be applied when you order from that section of the menu.
The restaurants participating include smaller (arguably more delicious) restaurants like Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Dos Toros, and Milk Bar, as well as national chains like Popeyes and Little Caesars. You can get free food if you're ordering from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, New York City suburbs, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, or Washington DC.
The deal arrives during a week when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the cap on Uber vehicles allowed on the road, which prompted Uber to sue the city. A spokesman for the mayor's office responded, "No legal challenge changes the fact that Uber made congestion on our roads worse and paid their drivers less than a living wage." It also comes amid growing criticism of Uber Eats from McDonald's franchisees, who have complained that Uber's commissions are unsustainably high.
But, as Chipotle has proven previously, nothing chips away at bad feelings from customers like a little free food.
