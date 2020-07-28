Local Restaurants in 10 Cities Are Serving Chicken Wings Created by Celebrities

It's not just average people who have taken up quarantine cooking. Uber Eats has enlisted a gaggle of celebrities to make their own chicken wing recipes in honor of the comfort food's national holiday, National Chicken Wing Day, on July 29. So now, you can take a night off from kitchen duty and order up Snoop Dogg's, or Tyler Cameron's, or Anthony Anderson's wing creations instead.

As a follow-up to Off the Menu's Burger Showdown in May, 10 celebs will be serving up their own personal wing recipes available for delivery from local restaurants across cities in the United States and Canada. Exclusively through Uber Eats from July 29 to August 2, you can order Shaq's Nashville hot wings or Tyra Banks maple sriracha take, among others.

Each celeb will showcase their own versions on the official site, where fans will then vote for their fave. The winner will earn a donation made in their name to the Center for Policing Equity, a research and action organization that promotes justice and is working to end racial bias in policing.