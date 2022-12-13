Uber Eats Just Revealed Its Weirdest Delivery Requests from 2022

This a judgment-free zone. If you want to pair your pickles with a dollop of whipped cream, that's your prerogative. At least you're not the only one, either. Uber Eats is rounding up the year in delivery requests with its annual Cravings Report and sharing the most popular, weirdest, on the rise takeout trends for 2022.

According to the company, which posted the report to its site Thursday, the annual report provides a "snapshot of the most popular, unusual, and unique delivery requests." Let me tell you, the pickle and the whipped cream combo was hardly the most surprising. The roundup included ham and cream cheese; popcorn and pickle juice; dark chocolate and tomato salad; pizza and apple sauce; sushi and ranch; the list goes on.

Things got even weirder in the delivery requests category too. One customer asked for a "disturbing amount of butter on my grilled cheese," while another begged for the "spiciest [food] ever made in Tampa."

"Please make the fish NICE & CRISPY with some seasoning. I want to feel like I just left a Holy Spirit-filled church service," one Uber Eats user wrote. "Hi it's me again, your favorite customer who's super sad when she doesn't have a side of gravy. I will pay $100 for a side of gravy since I love it so much lol. Please help a sister out," another chimed in.

You're not all weirdos, though. This year, burritos and cheese were the most popular food combo, with french fries and salt; cheeseburger and diced onions; and chicken sandwich with fries trailing shortly behind. As for booze and food, customers were big fans of a margarita with their steak (not tacos, surprisingly); White Claw with pizza; burritos and margaritas (ah, there we go); chicken and sangria; and finally, wings with beer.

You can check out the full Cravings Report online for more intel on delivery trends. Oh, and I'll be making it my personal 2023 mission to turn around those "ranch fatigue" claims.