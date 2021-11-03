Uber Eats Released Its Annual Cravings Report & Here's What People Can't Stop Ordering

I'm not one to judge your food delivery choices. If you want to drunk order a Crunchwrap Supreme with 17 packets of hot sauce and a Big Mac to wash it down; more power to you. Just know, Uber Eats is recording those choices and airing out all your requests.

The delivery platform has released its annual Cravings Report, and let's just say, some of you have really interesting palates. Uber Eats broke things down into quite a few categories, including top 2021 trends, unique requests, weird combos, and favorite pairings.

"Over the past 12 months, our customers have relied on Uber Eats to get everything from sandwiches to sunflowers to screwdrivers," the company said in its report. "And everything in between. As you'll see below, you really can get anything on Uber Eats."