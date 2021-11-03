Uber Eats Released Its Annual Cravings Report & Here's What People Can't Stop Ordering
Grocery delivery is on the rise, and people are hitting the booze.
I'm not one to judge your food delivery choices. If you want to drunk order a Crunchwrap Supreme with 17 packets of hot sauce and a Big Mac to wash it down; more power to you. Just know, Uber Eats is recording those choices and airing out all your requests.
The delivery platform has released its annual Cravings Report, and let's just say, some of you have really interesting palates. Uber Eats broke things down into quite a few categories, including top 2021 trends, unique requests, weird combos, and favorite pairings.
"Over the past 12 months, our customers have relied on Uber Eats to get everything from sandwiches to sunflowers to screwdrivers," the company said in its report. "And everything in between. As you'll see below, you really can get anything on Uber Eats."
Among the most popular trends this year, Uber Eats found that we're all too lazy to go to the grocery store, everyone's buying bananas (hey, get your potassium!), and everyone's getting tipsy off delivery White Claw packs.
Here are the top trends:
- Grocery delivery is on the rise.
- Bananas are the number one selling grocery item in the US right now.
- Customers in Sacramento, Palm Springs, and Tampa Bay ordered the most booze.
- With the addition of convenience stores, customers are ordering everything from COVID tests to Plan B.
- One customer ordered Zayka Indian Cuisine 904 times while another chose Pasta Amore 794.
- Orders of cheese fries increased by 1,234%.
- Customers in Montana, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington said "please" and "thank you" the most.
- Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia residents boasted the pickiest eaters.
- Everyone is requesting extra sauce.
- A lot of people don't want eggs, jalapeños, cilantro, cucumber, or vegetables.
- Folks from Florence, SC; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Miami, Florida were among the healthiest eaters.
Don't feel weird about liking hot dogs with peanut sauce or a pizza and sauerkraut combo. Just know Uber Eats will absolutely tell the world about it next year.