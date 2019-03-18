Everyone Gets a Free Meal From Uber if This One Thing Happens During March Madness

Everyone loves an underdog. Watching a bottom seed knock out a top seed is a rare (very rare) please, as long as your team isn't the one being upset. Knowing this, Uber Eats is hoping you'll join in a friendly wager where you have nothing to lose and a good meal to gain.
You have the chance to win free or affordable grub during every round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. Each round has a challenge of one kind or another. If the thing happens, everyone wins the prize. If it doesn't happen... well... onto the next round. In the first round, if a #16 seed defeats a #1 seed, a coupon will go live at UberEats.com/MarchMadness 15 minutes after the game ends. That coupon will be good for up to $20 off your next order. If your order is less than $20, it's gratis.
That sounds great, especially when you note that #16 UMBC knocked out #1 Virginia during last year's tournament. However, that's the only time that's ever happened. The odds are not in your favor there.
During the second round, if a team loses by 20 or more points, people in the losing team's hometown get $5 off their next order, as long as the promo code is used between 8am and 8pm the day after the loss. The third round kicks off a promo code for 16% off orders (you know, Sweet 16). No wager there. Everyone just gets 16% off from March 28 to April 8.
In the fourth round, all delivery fees will be waived on orders from 7-10:30am (local time) the day after a game-winning buzzer beater. For the championship game, an Uber Eats courier has predicted the winning team will win by 21 points. For each point he's off by, you'll get a percentage off your order. For instance, if the champions win by a margin of 5 points, you'll get 16% off your order the day after the championship game from 8am-8pm.
If you don't care much about basketball, at least you have a way to get some enjoyment out of March Madness now. Everyone should be cheering for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, Gardner-Webb Bulldogs, Iona Gaels, North Carolina Central Eagles, North Dakota State Bison, and [checks notes] Prairie View A&M Panthers.
