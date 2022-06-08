Uber Eats Will Ship Food from Your Favorite Restaurants Anywhere in the Country Now
The historically local delivery platform is expanding.
While Uber Eats is available nationwide already, the delivery platform has historically focused its attention on local markets and offered service within a certain mile radius. But now, the company is expanding its strategy so you can ship your favorite meals anywhere in the US.
On Tuesday, Uber Eats officially launched the nationwide shipping feature, allowing customers to deliver from 16 "beloved merchants" across four cities to anywhere in the continental US for free. The company also has plans to add more restaurants across new cities.
The current roster of restaurant partners includes Bludso's BBQ, Western Bagel, Sarge's Deli, Juice Press, George Stone Crab, La Fromagerie, and more from across Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and San Francisco.
"We're thrilled to help hungry consumers get anything by bringing the nation's best meals to their doorstep—directly within the Eats app," Lead Product Manager Luke Kelley-Chew said in a press release, according to Food & Wine. "People travel from around the world to taste the restaurants of NYC, LA, and Miami, so we're excited to make these beloved restaurants accessible to the entire country. We're looking forward to expanding to additional cities soon, so eaters can enjoy more of their favorites and merchant partners can reach new consumers."
To order, simply navigate over to "get far-off cravings shipped" in your Uber Eats app and browse the available restaurants. Your order will be delivered via FedEx, which will also provide tracking info.