Uber Eats Will Ship Food from Your Favorite Restaurants Anywhere in the Country Now

While Uber Eats is available nationwide already, the delivery platform has historically focused its attention on local markets and offered service within a certain mile radius. But now, the company is expanding its strategy so you can ship your favorite meals anywhere in the US.

On Tuesday, Uber Eats officially launched the nationwide shipping feature, allowing customers to deliver from 16 "beloved merchants" across four cities to anywhere in the continental US for free. The company also has plans to add more restaurants across new cities.

The current roster of restaurant partners includes Bludso's BBQ, Western Bagel, Sarge's Deli, Juice Press, George Stone Crab, La Fromagerie, and more from across Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and San Francisco.