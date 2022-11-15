Here's How to Get a Free Uber One Membership for the Next 2 Years

While I'm not quite to the level of storing my shoes in the oven like a spare closet, I am a New Yorker. And with that title comes a particular propensity for takeout—after all, if the culinary world is our oyster and Uber Eats is our key to unlocking it.

To unlock that world for even cheaper, the delivery platform is teaming up with Capital One to give cardholders cash back and a complimentary Uber One membership for up to two years.

Let's first unpack the latter because we all know that's why you're here. Savor, SavorOne, SavorOne Student, and Quicksilver Student cardholders will get 24 months of free Uber One, while Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, and Quicksilver Secured cardholders will get just six months. That's better than nothing, though.

Unfamiliar with the premium tier membership on Uber Eats? It gets you unlimited free delivery on eligible food, 10% off eligible orders, 5% off eligible rides, and members-only perks—all of which totals around $25 in savings per month. It's economical even once your complimentary membership is up.

As for the cashback, Savor, SavorOne, SavorOne Student, and Quicksilver Student card members will automatically get that 10% back when they swipe their card on qualifying purchases, including Uber Eats, too. Suddenly, you have a perfect excuse to order in tonight.