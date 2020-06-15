Uber Eats' New Loyalty Program Lets You Earn Rewards from Your Favorite Restaurants

We've all got our flaws. Mine just so happens to be a disposition for hunger-induced fits. And while I can't say for certain I'll overcome the struggle, Uber Eats is rolling out a new feature to get us our food faster so we can avoid reaching hangry status altogether.

The company's new priority delivery option allows customers to pay a nominal fee for a quicker food drop. Rather than hitting multiple delivery stops along the way, your driver will head straight to your place -- shaving off serious time from the usual ETA. But it's also not the only important update the app has introduced of late. You can now start earning rewards for all those quarantine orders, too.

While purchases will still count towards your regular old Uber rewards, users can now earn points at individual restaurants, as well.

"Over the last few months, customers have been more supportive than ever of their favorite restaurants -- whether that’s the local Ethiopian spot around the corner or the trusty deli up the street," Uber Eats said in a statement Monday. "That’s why we’re bringing restaurant loyalty programs to your app experience. Restaurants who choose to participate will be able to create their own loyalty program from the ground up, while Uber Eats customers can easily monitor their progress towards their next reward."

Participating restaurants will be labeled with a purple diamond in the app, so you can identify who's got the incentives. Users can keep track of points directly through the Uber Eats platform and opt in on push or email notifications for when you score that reward. Customers then have 90 days to redeem.



"Some restaurant loyalty programs are order-based (customers earn rewards after a set amount of orders) and some are spend-based (customers earn rewards after spending a set amount)," a rep for Uber Eats told Thrillist via email. "This is an exciting new tool to empower restaurants to encourage customer loyalty and potentially grow their businesses."