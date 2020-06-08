Uber Eats Is Waiving Delivery Fees for All Black-Owned Restaurants

There are numerous ways to disavow the police brutality and systemic racism that plagues our nation. And while protests, donations, and petitions are essential for creating change, supporting Black-owned businesses is another actionable way to help a hurting community.

Uber Eats is now incentivizing it, too -- by waiving delivery fees on all orders from Black-owned restaurants through the end of 2020, the company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced in an email to customers on Thursday. The app will provide a prompt so you can easily navigate on over to a list of available Black-owned restaurants in your area.

"I wish that the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others weren’t so violently cut short," Khosrowshahi wrote in the statement. "I wish that institutional racism, and the police violence it gives rise to, didn’t cause their deaths. I wish that all members of our Black community felt safe enough to move around their cities without fear."

In addition to slashing delivery fees and offering discounted rides, Khosrowshahi has promised to increase the company's diversity numbers. According to a company report dating back to 2019, 45% of Uber's US employees were white, 33% Asian, 9% Black, and 8% Hispanic. The company is also donating $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and Center for Policing Equity.

"We know this isn’t enough. It won’t be enough until we see true racial justice. But we plan to work day in and day out to improve, learn, and grow as a company," Khosrowshahi closed out the email. "Lastly, let me speak clearly and unequivocally: Black Lives Matter."