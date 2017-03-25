Uber Executives Went to an Escort Bar in 2014, Leading to HR Complaint

"Given the intense news cycle I thought it was the right thing to do to reach out and let her know that reporters may try to contact her directly. I have known her for a long time, consider her a friend and did not want her to be taken by surprise. Her recollection of this conversation was different from mine and I am very sorry if the purpose of my call was misunderstood."

For her part, Holzwarth told The Information that the attempts to silence her only provided more impetus to speak up: "I'm not going to lie for them," she said.

All of the dots leading to the heart of Uber color it a haven for headstrong men who champion power and control over an ethical workplace environment. The latest incident is just another notch on the company’s well-worn belt.