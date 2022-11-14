You Can Book Your OpenTable Dinner Reservations Directly on Uber Now

Uber is all about getting us to food and vice versa. It's how we travel to the hottest new restaurants and how we order in when we're far too lazy to gussy ourselves up for those hot new restaurants. Now, the ride-share platform is introducing a new feature that even lets you book your reservations directly through the app.

As part of its latest update, Uber is teaming up with OpenTable and Viator so you can book restaurant reservations, tours, activities, experiences, and so on.

"Whether you're heading home to see family or enjoying a staycation, Uber Explore has got your seasonal entertainment covered," the company wrote in a blog post on Monday. "This season we've teamed up with the experts at Viator and OpenTable to bring more tourist attractions, can't-miss events, and must-try restaurants than ever into Uber Explore so you can book an activity and keep your crew occupied. Especially in those lazy days leading up to the new year!"