Uber Is Offering Free Rides to Walgreens for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
Uber is one-upping its competitor.
Looks like two top ride-hailing companies are battling it out again, and you stand to benefit. On the same day Lyft announced its rolling out new features that'll make it easier to arrange rides to get your loved ones to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Uber announced a similar new offering that one-ups its competitor.
The San Francisco-based company has partnered with Walgreens to provide free rides to Walgreens and clinics for the vaccine. Uber is working closely with National Urban League—a historic civil rights and advocacy organization with a focus on underserved communities—to identify those in need of transportation.
A trial run for the program is currently underway in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso, Texas. A spokesperson for Walgreens said that the access will be available as early as next week in Atlanta and will roll out to other cities thereafter, according to a report from CNBC.
This partnership between Uber and Walgreens is part of the former's pledge to offer 10 million free or discounted rides to further vaccine access.
"The availability of a vaccine is no guarantee that it will reach the communities who are most desperately in need of it. It will require a historic effort on the part of government, private industry and community groups working all working in coordination," President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc. H. Morial said in a statement in December. "We commend Uber for taking the initiative in forming these crucial alliances and we are proud to move forward together in helping to heal the nation."
In addition, Uber is working on in-app features that'll make it simpler for company drivers, delivery, and freight workers to book those vaccine appointments once they are available.
