Uber Is Offering Free Rides to Walgreens for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Looks like two top ride-hailing companies are battling it out again, and you stand to benefit. On the same day Lyft announced its rolling out new features that'll make it easier to arrange rides to get your loved ones to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Uber announced a similar new offering that one-ups its competitor.

The San Francisco-based company has partnered with Walgreens to provide free rides to Walgreens and clinics for the vaccine. Uber is working closely with National Urban League—a historic civil rights and advocacy organization with a focus on underserved communities—to identify those in need of transportation.

A trial run for the program is currently underway in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso, Texas. A spokesperson for Walgreens said that the access will be available as early as next week in Atlanta and will roll out to other cities thereafter, according to a report from CNBC.