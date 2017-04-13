Uber Reportedly Used a Top-Secret Program to Spy on Lyft Drivers

Uber's rough year is only getting worse. As if the list of ethically dubious business practices its been accused of engaging in wasn't long enough, there's a report out today alleging that the ride-sharing giant employed a top-secret program, which it dubbed "Hell", in order to track drivers working for Lyft, and used the intel in a scheme to get them to drive for Uber instead.
Seems like the company's head of PR picked a good week to make her escape.
According to a new report from The Information, Uber developed and ran the covert Hell software program (a reference to its exceedingly controversial God View program) for at least two years in an effort to get Lyft drivers who were working for both services (or "double-apping" in ride-hailing industry lingo) to drive exclusively for Uber.
The program was apparently put in place following another one of the company's schemes, in which it attempted to undermine its main rival by creating fake Lyft accounts and tricking drivers into thinking there were riders in various locations around the city, enabling Uber to see the eight closest Lyft drivers to each fake rider. Once it realized Lyft assigned a numerical code for each of its drivers, Uber figured it could easily track them over a longer term to determine which drivers were also driving for Uber. This allowed them to target specific drivers and incentivize them to ditch Lyft by offering bonuses, which the company was evidently paying out in the range of tens of millions of dollars per week.
According to The Information, only a select few at the company knew about the program (including founder and CEO Travis Kalanick) and it was only used for about two years, ending in 2016. Lawyers who have represented Uber previously claim the company might face legal trouble over its use of Hell, including breach of contract, unfair business practices, stealing trade secrets, and possibly violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
We've reached out to Uber for comment, and will update if we hear back. As for Lyft's response, the company told The Information "We are in a competitive industry. However, if true, these allegations are very concerning."
h/t Engadget via The Information
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.