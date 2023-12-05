You Can Now Book a Holiday Party Bus on Uber

If you're still looking for a holiday adventure to have with your friends that is just the right amount of over-the-top, Uber just announced a new booking option that just might be what you're looking for.

Starting next Monday and continuing through December 17, Uber riders in New York, LA, DC, Miami, and Chicago will be able to book a ride on a holiday-themed charter bus on the platform. These Festive Fleet party buses will reportedly come decked out with karaoke, twinkle lights, photo props, and plenty of holiday cheer and can be booked via Uber Charter.

The holiday party buses aren't the only way the platform is celebrating the holidays this month. Uber also announced Tuesday its Uber Eats delivery robots will be "dressing up" as reindeer in LA, Miami, and DC during the holiday season. Additionally, Uber One members will have have access beginning December 12 to exclusive A Very Grinchmas Gingerbread Kits that offer the opportunity to construct gingerbread versions of Cindy-Lou's Who-ville House.

While we're a bit disappointed the company doesn't seem to be bringing back its Uber Sleigh reindeer sleigh ride option this year, it'd be a lie to say Uber isn't being festive this year.