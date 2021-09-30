You Can Have Uber Deliver Pumpkins Right to Your Door for Halloween

As a New Yorker with little to no upper body strength, I've had to cross pumpkin carving off my fall to-do list for the mere fact I can't cart the gourd home. Until now, that is.

Uber, the rideshare and delivery platform, is launching a holiday shop so that you can have pumpkins delivered straight to your door. You can even choose your desired size and shape—medicine ball, basketball, volleyball, cantaloupe, etc. Beginning October 1, Los Angeles, San Diego, and West Palm Beach residents can shop Halloween-themed items directly through the Uber Eats app.

"Our goal is to make Uber a destination that customers can rely on to get whatever they need when they need it, so creating a Holiday Shop that offers festive items for all types of celebrations was a no brainer," Raj Beri, global head of grocery and new verticals said in a press release. "We're extremely proud to leverage our technology and logistics expertise to support a family-owned small business and enable them to deliver high-quality, seasonal items right to their customers without losing that personal local touch."

Here's the full Holiday Shop by Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch lineup:

Pumpkin Decorating Kit for $12: softball pumpkin, washable paint, paintbrush, glue with applicator, glitter, pom poms, Halloween stickers, jewels, and googly eyes

Mr. Jack O's Pumpkin Carving Kit Package for $25: medium pumpkin, carving kit, choice of flameless or real tea light candle

Carving Pumpkin for $13: medium size pumpkin, used for carving

Cinderella Pumpkin for $15: decorative pumpkins in various pastel and autumn colors that can be used for cooking

Carving Kit for $10: includes carving tools

Pumpkins for anywhere from $5 to $15 depending on the size

Though the program is currently limited to Florida and California, Uber has plans to expand nationally. The shop will also rotate with the holidays, introducing new products based on seasonal timing.

"Over the last few years, we've seen our customer base become more interested in having our products delivered rather than coming into our brick-and-mortar locations," Jack O' Lantern Pumpkin Patch owner Brandon Helfer said in the release. "With this partnership, we will be able to fulfill more delivery requests and get our customers into the holiday spirit without them having to leave their home or office. Our exclusive relationships with growers and farmers around the country, along with this new partnership with Uber, will allow us to accommodate more customers and deliver more of what makes the holidays special."