You Can Book Your Dinner Reservations & Concert Tickets Directly Through Uber Now
The rideshare platform officially launched its Explore feature on March 1.
Uber is slowly but surely becoming a one-stop-shop. The platform already gets us to and from the airport, delivers our tipsy Taco Bell, and now it will even allow us to browse and book dinner reservations in the exact same destination.
On March 1, the rideshare platform launched its all-new Explore feature, with categories on food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, and more. You can even click through reviews, photos, and directions to help make planning those events even easier. As part of the update, Uber is integrating one-click rides to book straight to those pre-populated destinations.
As for your explore page, the app uses an algorithm to personalize your experiences based on past Uber and Uber Eats use with places to go, things to do, and dinners to eat. You'll also score access to exclusive promotions with 15% off rides up to $10 when you tap into Uber's explore expertise.
"We're excited to announce the launch of Uber Explore, a new product in the Uber app that will allow customers to browse and book experiences—including dinner reservations, live events, and other fun activities," Uber said in a blog post on Tuesday.
With your Uber Wallet and payment profile already set up, you won't even have to whip out your credit for event and concert tickets. Just hit pay, and you're good to go. Uber Explore is launching across 14 cities in the US today, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Seattle, as well as Mexico City on the international scale. The feature will roll out to other cities in the coming months.