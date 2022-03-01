You Can Book Your Dinner Reservations & Concert Tickets Directly Through Uber Now

Uber is slowly but surely becoming a one-stop-shop. The platform already gets us to and from the airport, delivers our tipsy Taco Bell, and now it will even allow us to browse and book dinner reservations in the exact same destination.

On March 1, the rideshare platform launched its all-new Explore feature, with categories on food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, and more. You can even click through reviews, photos, and directions to help make planning those events even easier. As part of the update, Uber is integrating one-click rides to book straight to those pre-populated destinations.

As for your explore page, the app uses an algorithm to personalize your experiences based on past Uber and Uber Eats use with places to go, things to do, and dinners to eat. You'll also score access to exclusive promotions with 15% off rides up to $10 when you tap into Uber's explore expertise.