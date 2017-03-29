The Weirdest Shit People Have Left in Ubers

Considering the spate of downright terrible and upsetting news that's been swirling around Uber lately, it's surprising to find anything about the company that makes us chuckle like the ride-hailing behemoth's unveiling of a "Lost & Found Index," which is chock full of seriously strange things people have left behind in the backseats of Ubers. It not only reveals how truly careless and distracted many of us can be when we're late to get somewhere (seriously, who leaves behind a lobster?), but also which cities earn the distinction as most forgetful, and the particular days of the year people most frequently report things missing.
While Uber understandably receives thousands of reports of lost items every week, the Index represents more of a snapshot. It lists the 10 most commonly left behind items, which aren't all that surprising: keys, wallets, rings, phone, glasses, purse, chargers, IDs, gloves, and sunglasses. What's far more interesting is the weird stuff. Here's just a sampling of the 50 "most unique" items people forgot to take with them.
- Lobster
- Sweet potato care package
- Engagement ring
- Chair
- Laser
- Smoke machine
- Wedding outfit
- Bulletproof vest
- Valium
- Meat packet
- Corn hole boards
- Wooden hat
- Back massage device
- Rose quartz
- Mustard
- Elf cut-out
- Cape
- Nintendo
- Diary
- Arm sling
- Taser
- Money bag
- Violin
Further, according to the Index LA is the most "forgetful" city in North America, followed by New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Miami. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sunday was the most common day for people to report lost items, and the one day in which the most items were reported lost in 2016 was October 30, which just so happens to be the Sunday of the weekend when most people were "celebrating" Halloween.
If you frequently find yourself in the backseat of an Uber, the whole rundown is worth a look, if only to feel better that you're not as forgetful as some fools.
