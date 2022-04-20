Uber & Lyft Just Dropped Their Mask Mandates, But Not Everywhere

On the heels of the Transportation Security Administration's decision to drop its federal mask mandate following a federal judge's ruling, Uber and Lyft have decided to make face coverings optional for both passengers and drivers beginning Tuesday.

For its part, Uber sent out a notice updating users of the change on April 19. While the ride share platform said that it would no longer require masks, it did reaffirm that the CDC is still recommending them.

"Masks are no longer required, but they're still recommended," the company wrote, noting that "the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area. Remember: Many people may still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences."

The company is also revising its front-seat policy and will once again allow passengers to call shotgun, though asking those to only do so "if you need it due to the size of your group."

Lyft made its own mask mandate optional on Tuesday while also allowing riders up front.

"We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so," the company said, according to Travel & Leisure. "As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take."

Despite the updated policy, masks are still required on transportation—including ride share services like Uber and Lyft—within New York City, although not across New York state as a whole.