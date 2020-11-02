Uber and Lyft Are Offering Cheap (or Free) Rides to the Polls on Election Day

You have no excuse to not cast your ballot on Election Day, November 3. That is, unless you've already done so via mail or early voting. But in lieu of one of my award0winning guilt trips, just know this: You can get cheap and free rides to the polls this year, thanks to Election Day deals from both Lyft and Uber.

Since you have enough to worry about between focusing at work and waiting for the election results to arrive, Uber and Lyft are making sure transportation is one fewer concern on Tuesday. Both ride hailing platforms are offering discounted—and, in some cases, free—trips, so you can get where you need to go and save the extra bucks for stress ordering pizza during the election night coverage.

How to get cheap rides to the polls with Uber

Not only will Uber help you find your exact polling place with an in-app search feature, but the platform is also slashing ride prices. On Tuesday, November 3, you can get 50% off round trips—up to $7 for each trip or $14 total for two. And here's the thing: If you want some fresh air (you know, clear your head before you bubble in that big decision), you can also get discounts on Uber bikes and scooters.

"As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement in October. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote, request an absentee ballot and get to the polls via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers—and everyone who uses our platform—will have a stronger voice in our democracy."

And because you shouldn't vote on a hungry stomach (hanger makes you do strange things), Uber Eats is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to bring 250 food trucks to polling places across 25 cities. Voters can score free Shake Shack, Milk Bar, and local favorites.

How to get cheap and free rides to the polls with Lyft

Like Uber, Lyft is similarly offering discounted rides on November 3. In September, the company announced plans for a 50% discount on car, bike, and scooter services. With code 2020VOTE, you can get half off up to $10 on one ride to any polling location or drop box.

For some swing state residents, however, rides are totally free. Lyft will cover the cost of two rides up to $10 each if you live in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina in partnership with nonprofit Plus1Vote. The promo codes will vary based on where you vote, so Plus1VoteFL, Plus1VoteSC, etc. You get the point.

"Most of us don't even think about the ease with which we can just jump in a car and drive to the polls. But that is a privilege that millions of eligible voters do not share," Plus1Vote co-founder Roshan Mody said in a statement.

"A lot of people, especially those who have lost jobs during the pandemic, don’t know how they will afford next month's rent, much less how to pay for a ride to go and vote. If you are intent on giving a voice to the voiceless in our democracy, you must work to eliminate the structural barriers that prevent people from voting."