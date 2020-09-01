Uber Could Make You Submit a Mask Selfie Before Your Next Ride

Face coverings have become the accessory of 2020. And since you're already flexing that overpriced Supreme mask in the name of safety and style for the 'gram, it shouldn't be too much of an ask to take that selfie to the Uber app, as well.

The ride-share company had already implemented a mask policy back in May, but now, you might have to show actual proof of your PPE. Uber's new verification technology, which already rolled out earlier this summer for drivers, will now also require customers to snap a selfie and confirm they're following that mask mandate, as well.

"We require all Uber users to wear a mask when driving, riding, or delivering," global head of safety product Sachin Kansal told Thrillist via email Tuesday. "That's why we're introducing this new mask verification feature into the rider app this month. We believe it will add another layer of safety and hope this new feature empowers drivers -- their feedback can help keep the platform safe for everyone."