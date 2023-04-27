These Are the 10 Items Most Commonly Left Behind in an Uber

Uber's 2023 Lost and Found Index reveals a lot about people. Mostly, it reveals that even as adults, the average person's object permanence dramatically decreases in the backseat of a Toyota Camry. The index is full of juicy data, including the 10 most commonly forgotten items, 10 most forgetful cities, and the 50 most unique lost items.

Let's dive into the study, if for no other reason than to improve our own ability to remember all of our stuff the next time we exit a rideshare. The top 10 most forgotten items aren't too surprising. It's the stuff most of us are carrying on our person on a day-to-day basis.



Clothing

Phones

Backpacks and purses

Wallet

Headphones

Jewelry

Keys

Books

Laptop

Watches



The cities where people are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber are:

Jacksonville, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

Palm Springs, California

Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

Miami, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, Kansas

St. Louis, Missouri



Some of the cheekiest data came from the most unique lost items left in Ubers. That list included a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, a blue cap that says "i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning," a black cross with someone's grandma's ashes in it, a mannequin wig head, and perhaps my favorite lost item submitted: "Self-respect, mostly."

In general, US passengers were most likely to forget items in Ubers on Saturdays and Sundays, and April is the month that passengers reported forgetting the most items. Some other fun stats from the study include:

People are most likely to forget chargers on Mondays.

People are most likely to forget keys on Tuesdays.

People are most likely to forget passports on Saturdays.

People are most likely to forget groceries on Sundays.



If you end up being one of the many passengers who fall victim to the fog of forgetfulness, you can head to the Uber help page, which provides step-by-step instructions on how to retrieve lost items.