Uber Wants to Make Your Airport Travel Experience Easier

Despite COVID cases rising yet again, airports are seeing more action this year than last. Travelers are eager to get out and see the world, but they're not looking forward to dealing with all the downsides of traveling, like waiting for a ride. Uber has added new features it hopes will eliminate some of the hassles and make the transition back to exploring the world a little less hellish.

Among the new features introduced by the rideshare app are Uber Reserve at airports, Ready When You Are, and Curbside Pickup. Uber Reserve allows vacationers to book a ride ahead of time (up to 30 days before their travel date). It also includes flight tracking, up to 60 minutes of complimentary wait time, and curbside pickup when you're ready to go. This way, hopefully, you'll never miss a ride again due to delays in-flight, at baggage claim, or elsewhere.

With Uber's new Ready When You Are feature, riders can request a ride upon landing or at baggage claim but get picked up on their time. Uber users can request a ride in 20 minutes, 10 minutes, or ASAP. That feature is only available in about six airports in the United States and Canada currently. However, Uber has plans to expand the offering into more flight hubs in early 2022. For now, passengers at Nashville airport, New Orleans airport, Portland airport, Philadelphia airport, Seattle airport, and Toronto airport can enjoy the feature, though they'll have to have an Android device.

On the other hand, Curbside Pickup is perfect for travelers who don't want to plan ahead or worry about being ready at a specific time. The feature allows Uber users to book a ride once they're outside the airport and quickly get picked up and whisked away.

Last but not least, Uber is rolling out Mobile Ordering for Pickup. Hangry travelers can use Uber Eats to order food for pickup while they're in the airport, so they can cut down wait times and get where they're trying to go. The feature is only available at certain Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, Wolfgang Puck, and Eddie George's Grill 27 locations in Toronto Pearson Airport. It will be working its way into more airports soon.

Navigating pandemic travel is complicated enough. Getting out of the airport once you've reached your destination shouldn't have to be.