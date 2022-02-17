Uber Is Letting You See How Many One-Star Reviews You Have

Even if you think you're a perfectly respectful Uber passenger, you've likely rubbed a driver the wrong way a time or two—be it with your chatty post-bottomless brunch buzz or habit of requesting the AUX. And while you might not be able to right those wrongs now, at least you can see how many drivers gave you one-star so you can avoid future mistakes. It's all about the learning curve, isn't it?

The ride-sharing platform announced Wednesday that passengers can now review their ratings for each ride, which means you'll get a more detailed breakdown of why your score is dwindling.

"Now, we're making it easier than ever to see exactly how your rating is calculated, and for the first time, we're showing you the good (and the bad) ratings you received," Uber said in a blog post.

Here's how it works: Go to your Profile and then to Settings. After that, go to the Privacy Center, navigate to Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?, and scroll down to Ratings. There you will find your star ratings for each recent ride, ranging from one to five stars.

"By offering more transparency and easier access to your data, we hope this gives you all you need to have a 5-star experience on every ride," the company added.

Customers were previously allowed to check their ratings but through a more complicated process of requesting a report from customer service.