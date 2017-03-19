Uber President Reportedly Resigns as PR Disaster Continues

Another day, another bad look for Uber. Company President Jeff Jones has reportedly resigned after being at his post for less than a year, according to a report from Recode. Their sources say his resignation is directly related to the non-stop deluge of bad PR the company has received in recent months.

His resignation is effective immediately and Uber has not yet named his successor. A factor, according to Recode, was the recent announcement that CEO Travis Kalanick would hire a COO in an effort to right the ship. It wasn't just that there'd be a new no. 2 at the company, which "was not the situation [Jones] signed on for," but that it was an indication the situation "was more problematic" than Jones initially knew, according to Recode.