Uber Is Expanding the Reserve Feature to Over 55 Airports Globally

In October 2021, Uber announced that it would be launching new features to make traveling from airports a smoother experience. The three features, Uber Reserve at airports, Ready When You Are, and Curbside Pickup, allow app users to put their pick-up on their schedule. Whether you want to schedule an Uber a month in advance or want to be able to walk to the curb and get into a car, there's an option for you.

Now, Uber is expanding its Uber Reserve program to 55 airports worldwide, according to The Points Guy. Currently, the US, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) also have the Uber Reserve Feature.

Uber Reserve has been introduced internationally as an in-app feature at major European and African airports. In Italy, the feature is available at Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport (BLQ); Milan Linate Airport (LIN), Malpensa Airport (MXP), Giovan Battista Pastine International Airport (CIA), and Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO). In France, Nice Cote d’Azur Airport (NCE) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) now have the feature. Travelers arriving in South Africa at the Cape Town International Airport (CPT), O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB), and Lanseria International Airport (HLA) can also reserve rides in advance.

With Uber Reserve, you can set up your ride from the airport as many as 30 days in advance. Simply open the Uber app and press the reserve icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Then, you see a prompt screen that explains precisely how reserving a ride works. You'll be able to search the airport (either by name or airport code), choose your destination, and select the date and time you intend to be picked up.

By entering your flight number, your ride will still arrive when you land, even if your flight is delayed. In a time when delays seem more common than ever before, this feature is especially handy. You can cancel the reservation at no charge up to 60 minutes before your ride is scheduled to arrive.

This new Uber feature may not improve the time you spend inside an airport, but it certainly may help you get out of one faster.